× Researcher on Amazon HQ2: Chicago taxpayers would’ve been on the hook for literally billions of dollars of subsidies

Chicago is out of the running for Amazon’s HQ2. The online retail giant has instead decided to split up its headquarters into two locations: Northern Virginia an New York City.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow spoke with Dr. Michael D. Farren, a Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University in Northern Virginia, who says it may not be a bad thing for Chicago.

Farren says the city was offering up billions of dollars in subsidies that could’ve hurt small businesses.

Dr. Farren also thinks Amazon may have known from the beginning where it wanted to put the headquarters.