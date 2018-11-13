× Patti Vasquez Show: Veterans Day, Motivational Monday, Thanksgiving Family Traditions, and more | Full Show (Nov 12th)

Tonight (Nov 12th) we have Erik Runge in for Andrea Darlas! As we celebrate Veterans Day, we take a look at previous Former President speeches held at the Veterans Day Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Then, it’s time for Motivational Monday with our good friend, Jen Zanotti! With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, family traditions are shared as comedians Michael Palascak, Rob Hines, and Todd Glover join the show. Todd shares details about an upcoming fundraiser he is hosting, “North Shore Live: The Adult Comedy Show!” to benefit programs at the Winnetka Youth Organization, with Brian Hicks headlining! Next, Paul Farahvar pops in for another game of “You’ve Been Trumped” and we test everyone’s musical knowledge. All this and more!

