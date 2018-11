× Honor Flight Chicago

Mary Pettinato, of Honor Flight Chicago, joins Steve Cochran in studio for an extended visit to share some of her favorite stories of war veterans who have taken part in a one-of-a-kind journey to Washington, D.C. Mary and Steve each grew up with a parent who had served this country, and they talk about why this hits home for them. Please visit Honor Flight Chicago’s website for more information, or to donate.