Hoge and Jahns, Episode 191: What Is The Bears' Ceiling?

In their debut episode of the three-times-a-week podcast, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns dig a little deeper into the Bears’ 34-22 victory over the Detroit Lions. They play comments from linebacker Danny Trevathan, and from NFL analyst Brian Baldinger. The guys also have a little montage for kicker Cody Parkey. Later on, they start to look ahead to this week’s matchup on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

