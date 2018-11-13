× Food scientists Paul Dawson and Brian Sheldon answer the most frequently debated questions about food and germs in their new book, “Did You Just Eat That?”

Am I spraying germs everywhere when I blow on my birthday cake? Is the five-second rule legitimate?

Paul Dawson and Brian Sheldon, food scientists and authors of “Did You Just Eat That?” joined the Bill and Wendy show to talk about how unhygienic double-dipping, the five-second rule, restaurant menus, and hand-dryers really are.

“Did You Just Eat That?: Two Scientists Explore Double-Dipping, the Five-Second Rule, and other Food Myths in the Lab.” is available in stores now. You can purchase your copy of the book here.

