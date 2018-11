× Comic book expert Gary Colabuono remembers the legacy of Stan Lee

Monday was a tough day for most comic book fans, as news spread that Marvel Comics co-founder Stan Lee had died at 95. Bill and Wendy reflect on Lee’s legacy and his many iconic creations with comic book expert Gary Colabuono of Comix Revolution.

