Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Mike and AJ

Brothers Michael & AJ play varsity football together for the #3 ranked Marist RedHawks. Michael is a quarterback with a total 2,405 yards of offense and scoring 29 touchdowns last season. Markett passed for 1,772 yards and 22 TDs while completing 120 of 186 passes. His younger brother, AJ, also plays for the RedHawks and he is a receiver carrying many of those touchdowns. A rare sight is to see the two brothers on a varsity field complete touchdown passes leading the team to victories. Way to go Michael and AJ!