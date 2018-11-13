× Binny’s presents their hand picked wine selections that are sure to impress on Thanksgiving

Kristen Ellis, Wine Education and Events Coordinator at Binny’s Beverage Depot, joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about finding the perfect wines for your Thanksgiving Day festivities.

Henri Le Blanc Brut-$8.99/$7.99

Our value sparkler. A creamy texture shows crisp green apples and lemon zest. Bone dry yet vibrantly expressive. As an aperitif will surely whet the appetite, yet as flavorful as it is enjoyable on its own. With such an outstanding price to quality ratio, this is the perfect sparkling wine for large gatherings as you can confidently buy a case without breaking the bank or worrying that you’re skimping on quality.

Laurent Perrier Cuvee Rose Brut NV-$74.99/$69.99

An exceptional rosé Champagne that’s both complex and beautiful. This wine is 100% Pinot Noir and made in the Saignée method giving it a lovely salmon-pink hue that looks just as good on the table as it tastes. The aromas offer an extraordinary bouquet of fresh red fruits with a refreshing acidity and light body. Drink this before, during, and after your Thanksgiving feast.

Belle de Provence Rose 2017-$14.99/$11.99

If you’re a looking for one wine for Thanksgiving, this crisp, light, and refreshing rose will do the trick. Aromas of white flowers, melon, and cherry with a lively acidity. This wine is simply delicious.



Clark & Sheffield Legacy Red 2016-$14.99/$11.99

This red blend is a knockout! A juicy, fruit forward blend crafted with Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvedre. Light bodied with a super-smooth structure that offers vibrant flavors of cherry, raspberry, and chocolate with a long, fresh finish. The perfect go-to red and a superb value.

Frog’s Leap Zinfandel-$27.99/$24.99

Thanksgiving is an all-American Holiday and it’s great to drink domestic wines to celebrate that fact. In order to do it right, we suggest you pour Frog’s Leap Zinfandel. Zinfandel is considered California’s ‘own’ grape and is not found very many places outside the US. This wine pairs perfectly for Thanksgiving because it’s fruity with super-smooth tannins. Alcohol levels can be a bit elevated therefore very flavorful foods are necessary to stand up to it. The wine will not disappoint.

