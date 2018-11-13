× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.13.18: We will miss you Stan Lee!

Monday was a tough day for most comic book fans, as news spread that Marvel Comics co-founder Stan Lee had died at 95. Bill and Wendy reflect on Lee’s legacy and his many iconic creations with comic book expert Gary Colabuono of Comix Revolution. Laurie Kane from Treetime Christmas Creations and Frank Fontana join the show to talk about the latest holiday tree trends for #TreetimeTrendTuesday. Food researchers and authors Paul Dawson & Brian Sheldon chat about their new book, “Did You Just Eat That?: Two Scientists Explore Double-Dipping, the Five-Second Rule, and other Food Myths in the Lab”. And, Actor Michael Cudlitz discusses his new show on ABC, “The Kids Are Alright.”



