Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.13.18: This has got to stop

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the anti-Semitic incidents at Oak Park and River Forest High School. They also discuss the viral Nazi salute photo of Wisconsin high school prom-goers. Then, Bill, Wendy, and Kim Gordon share their picks on the most influential icons in the history of pop culture.

