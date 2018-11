× Are We Ready for The Next Industrial Revolution?

From making cars with robots to taking advantage of 3D printing, the way we do business will greatly change in the next 10 years and Azaz Faruki (Sr. Manager of Operations and Performance Transformation at AT Kearney) is optimistic about where we’re going. Steve Grzanich and Azaz reviewed a forward looking report from AT Kearney and The World Economic Forum focusing on one of our biggest skills as humans, production.