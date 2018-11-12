× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/12/18: What Happened with HQ2, The Financials Behind Legalization, & Chicago’s Real Estate Bubbles

Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis have been keeping their eyes on the Amazon HQ2 story after all this time, and they explained to Steve Bertrand how they feel like over 200 cities could have gotten played. Frank Manzo IV then shared the numbers and the financial impact of legalizing weed in Illinois, and Ilyce Glink explained how Chicago’s real estate scene could be indicating a beak future for the larger residential market.