× WGN Radio Theatre #335: The Cavalcade Of America & The Jack Benny Program

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 12, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Cavalcade Of America: Take Her Down” Starring: Clark Gable; (11-30-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Jack Benny Program: Returning To Los Angeles Via Train” Starring: Mary Livingston; (02-19-50).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre