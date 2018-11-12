× The Wizard of Oz at Paramount Theatre Facebook Giveaway – OFFICIAL RULES

This holiday season, the yellow brick road leads to Aurora’s Paramount Theatre and their production of The Wizard of Oz playing November 14 – January 6. See the classic movie with the characters you know and love live on stage. And we’re giving you the chance to win tickets to the show.

To enter, you must leave a comment on the The Wizard of Ozat Paramount Theatre Giveaway post pinned to the top of the WGN Radio Facebook page Three winners will be randomly selected after 10am on Monday, November 19.

“THE WIZARD OF OZ AT PARAMOUNT THEATRE GIVEAWAY”

WGN RADIO OFFICIAL FACEBOOK RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

WGN Radio, 303 E. Wacker Drive, 18th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

“The Wizard of Oz at Paramount Theatre Giveaway” (“Sweepstakes”) starts at 8:00 am CT on Monday, November 12, 2018 and ends at 10 am CT on Monday, November 19, 2018.

ELIGIBILITY

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the eligibility area set forth below. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana who are age 18 or older as of Monday, September 3, 2018, and who have not won any other prize from WGN Radio within the 60 days preceding the Sweepstakes. If you have won a prize valued over $600 from WGN Radio within two years of November 12, 2018, you are not eligible to enter. Employees of other media companies (including television and radio), WGN Radio, Paramount Theatre and their parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren and their respective spouses.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter, you must have a Facebook account. Go to WGN Radio’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wgnradio (the “Page”) and post a comment (the “Comment”) on The Wizard of Oz at Paramount Theatre Giveaway post pinned to the top of the Page. Doing so will automatically enter the holder of the Facebook account in the Sweepstakes. Limit one Comment on the post per entrant. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by WGN Radio. Entrants must have a valid Facebook account in order to submit your entry. Facebook accounts are free. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the Facebook Account that posted the winning entry will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

By submitting an entry in this Sweepstakes, each entrant represents and warrants that the Comment does not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, does not contain unsafe, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violates any applicable laws. Comments may not disparage any person or Sponsor; promote bigotry, racism, sexism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; contain any nudity, sexually explicit, lewd, offensive, disparaging or other inappropriate content; and/or communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will with which Sponsor wishes to be associated.

Entries that do not comply with these Official Rules will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify those entries that contain offensive or inappropriate material, that are deemed by the Sponsor to be unsuitable, or that Sponsor believes would subject it to a claim or litigation. Each entrant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsor and Facebook harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties.

By entering, entrants grant to WGN Radio an irrevocable, world-wide, unlimited, non-exclusive, royalty-free right and license to publish their Comments and derivative works based thereon in any medium now known or hereafter invented, in perpetuity without prior notice or approval or payment. This license includes but is not limited to the right to place the Comments adjacent to advertising and sponsor branding. Entrants otherwise will retain all rights to their Comments, and the publication of their Comments as part of this Sweepstakes will not limit their use and ability to further market the Comments.

WINNER SELECTION, NOTIFICATION AND VERIFICATION

All valid entries will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool three winners will be selected in a random drawing after 10 am CT on Monday, November 19, 2018. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. The quality of the Comment will not play a role in the determination of the winners. WGN Radio will attempt to contact potential winners via Facebook comment or via private message on Facebook. Winner must respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt.

If a selected winner does not respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt, is not eligible, declines to be a winner, does not sign and return required documents or provide required identification by the deadlines set by Sponsor, or is found not to be in compliance with these Official Rules, that entrant’s status as a winner will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner selected by Sponsor by random drawing from among all remaining eligible, non-winning entries, time permitting.

PRIZES

There are three prizes. Each prize consists of a voucher for two tickets to a performance of The Wizard of Oz playing at the Paramount Theatre (23 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora) from November 14, 2018 – January 6, 2019 (the “Show”). Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each prize is $100. Total ARV of all prizes is $300.00.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in or associated with the prize not specifically listed above, including any incidental travels or costs or amenities not set forth explicitly above or in the announcement of the Sweepstakes on WGN Radio, are the responsibility of the winner.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. The prize is not transferable, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The prize is not redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these rules. Ticket voucher may be subject to certain terms and conditions and performance dates will be based upon availability. Ticket voucher must be used before the final performance on January 6, 2019 or the prize will be forfeited. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused prize elements will be forfeited. Use of Show tickets is subject to all rules and restrictions of the producers and the venue. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets once they are in the prize winner’s possession. Any tickets awarded are subject to terms and conditions thereon. Sponsor and prize provider will not be responsible for weather, talent illness or other inability to perform, acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, strike, work stoppage, or any other natural disaster outside their control that may cause the cancellation or postponement of the Show, and the terms and conditions of the tickets will govern in such event.

Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. Any and all questions or disputes regarding selection of winners should be directed to WGN Radio.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. Winner will be sent receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of any prize that is $600 or more.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Facebook portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will choose the winners by random drawing from eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination and will post notice of the termination on the Page. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or if such individual shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s or right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with this Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Illinois, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. All disputes arising out of or relating to the Sweepstakes or any prize must be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Illinois. Such claims must be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to entrant.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes by Sponsor relating to this Sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the judges and Sponsor and to release Sponsor, Paramount Theatre, Facebook, their parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and all of their directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from your participation in this Sweepstakes and your acceptance and use of any prize.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of winners, send a self-addressed envelope along with a letter detailing your request (including the date of the giveaway in question and the prize awarded) to “The Wizard of Oz at Paramount Theatre Giveaway Sweepstakes,” WGN Radio, 303 E. Wacker Drive, 18th Floor, Chicago, 60601. Winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded. Requests for winners’ names must be received by no later than December 19, 2018.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.