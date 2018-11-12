× The Opening Bell 11/12/18: When Are We The Most Focused and Productive Throughout Our Days?

There are a number of things that can break our focus through out the day, whether its at work or not. Steve Grzanich learned about bettering that focus with Chris Bailey (Author of “Hyperfocus: How To Be More Productive in A World of Distraction“) and how there might be a few different aspects that can help keep us all on track. Todd Maisch (President and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce) then shared his input and post-election outlook on the way business might shift in Illinois as JB Pritzker prepares himself for the governors office.