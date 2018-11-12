Listen: Northwestern vs. American – Also available on AM 1000

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/12/18): Kristen McQueary analyzes election day’s impact on the future of Illinois and Kasso imagines the birth of new political beast

Kristen McQueary, John Kass and Jeff Carlin (JCarlin/WGN)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/12/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member/columnist Kristen McQueary to talk about her relief to be done with her exhaustive pre-election candidate interviews, the future of Chicago’s race for mayor, and what Democratic landslide in Illinois on election day means for that state’s future. Plus, Kasso imagines the birth of a new, blue political beast in the Land of Lincoln.

