× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/12/18): Kristen McQueary analyzes election day’s impact on the future of Illinois and Kasso imagines the birth of new political beast

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/12/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member/columnist Kristen McQueary to talk about her relief to be done with her exhaustive pre-election candidate interviews, the future of Chicago’s race for mayor, and what Democratic landslide in Illinois on election day means for that state’s future. Plus, Kasso imagines the birth of a new, blue political beast in the Land of Lincoln.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3566286/3566286_2018-11-12-204226.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @StatehouseChick Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here