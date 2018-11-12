× Sleep Out for Chicago’s Homeless Youth

Cheryl Hamilton-Hill, CEO of Covenant House Illinois, joined the Bill and Wendy to talk about youth homelessness in the city. They also talk about what’s in store for this year’s Sleep Out event.

Last year’s sleep out event raised over $160,000 which provided critical services, daily meals, mental & physical healthcare and workforce training for the youth.

Sleep Out Chicago

Thursday, November 15, 2018

6:00PM-8:00AM

St. James Commons

65 E. Huron St.

Chicago, IL

To register, visit: www.chicago.executivesleepout.org

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.