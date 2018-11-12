× Remembering Stan Lee

Comic book legend Stan Lee died today at age 95. We remember him by looking back at some of his visits on WGN Radio.

Steve and Johnnie talk with Stan Lee. (5/20/02)

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3566154/stan-lee-2002_2018-11-12-145354.64kmono.mp3

Bill Leff and co-host Anne Johnsos talk with Stan Lee about his career and an upcoming appearance at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con. (8/1/13)

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3566151/stan-lee-2013_2018-11-12-144651.64kmono.mp3