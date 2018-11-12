Remembering Stan Lee

Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Comic book legend Stan Lee died today at age 95. We remember him by looking back at some of his visits on WGN Radio.
Steve and Johnnie talk with Stan Lee. (5/20/02)
Bill Leff and co-host Anne Johnsos talk with Stan Lee about his career and an upcoming appearance at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con. (8/1/13)
Bill and Wendy talk with Stan Lee about comics, movies, and a upcoming appearance at Wizard World. (8/19/14)