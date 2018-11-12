Photos: The Dean Richards’ Show Treetime Party 2018

This year’s Dean Richards’ Show Treetime Party was on Veteran’s Day and included a salute to all of those who have served for their country, as well as performances by the cast of Marriott Theatre’s Holiday Inn, holiday music by the Canterbury Carollers, a visit from Santa and an archery lesson from Northside Archery Club.

Thank you to Lou Malnati’s and Pepper Park Coffee for providing lunch and refreshments and to everyone who came out to the party!

Treetime Christmas Creations is a 50,000 square foot Christmas showroom featuring the most lifelike artificial Christmas trees plus lights, garlands, wreaths and the most unique decorations, all at factory direct prices. Treetime is located at 22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.