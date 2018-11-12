× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 11/11/18

Dane steps in for Rick Kogan with a special Veterans Day episode of ‘On The Road‘! The show starts with a conversation on the Always Forward ’57 Ford restored by Henry “Hank” Vannett and his team. Performance Racing Network President Doug Rice joins us on the phone and shares the racing leading up to the upcoming championships. Then, Dane and producer Ben Anderson discuss automotive and aviation legend Jack Roush‘s induction into the EAA Warbirds of America Hall of Fame. Scott Paddock, President of Chicagoland Speedway, gives us a little post-race chat from the recently updated Pheonix Speedway and how they will incorporate the lessons learned into Chicago. Finally, movie expert Blake Stubbs joins the show to talk with Dane, Ben and WGN Radio’s Roger Badesch about everyone’s favorite Veterans Day movies!

