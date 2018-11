× Monday Morning Movie Reviews (11/12/18): ‘The Grinch’, ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ and more…

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress and Jim Laczkowski(in for Collin Souter) review the weekend’s new movies including ‘Boy Erased’, ‘The Grinch’, ‘Prospect’, ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’, and more.

Plus, we get some analysis of the weekend box office.