Matt Davidson is keeping his pitching arm loose: “There’s really no negative thing that could come out of it”

White Sox DH/IF Matt Davidson joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz and talks about his offseason long toss program, if he wants to get in the mix as an opener in this new era of ‘bullpenning’ and the future of two-way players in the MLB; they also discuss the prospect of Bryce Harper in black pinstripes, possible new hair options for next season and how Matt’s giving back with his 3rd annual Wiffle Ball game for the Best Buddies program at his alma mater Yucaipa High School, CA.