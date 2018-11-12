KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 29: Matt Davidson #24 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by Welington Castillo #21 after hitting a home run during the 4th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Matt Davidson is keeping his pitching arm loose: “There’s really no negative thing that could come out of it”
KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 29: Matt Davidson #24 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by Welington Castillo #21 after hitting a home run during the 4th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
White Sox DH/IF Matt Davidson joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz and talks about his offseason long toss program, if he wants to get in the mix as an opener in this new era of ‘bullpenning’ and the future of two-way players in the MLB; they also discuss the prospect of Bryce Harper in black pinstripes, possible new hair options for next season and how Matt’s giving back with his 3rd annual Wiffle Ball game for the Best Buddies program at his alma mater Yucaipa High School, CA.