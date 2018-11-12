× Mary Schmich on ‘Brenda Starr’ and growing up in American during the good old days

Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich joins Bill and Wendy in the studio. They talk about her writing duties for the long-running comic strip “Brenda Starr.” They also take a closer look into Mary’s column: The America of my childhood was full of bunk and bigotry.

