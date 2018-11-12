× Kick off Chicago’s Holiday Season with the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

The BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off the 2018 holiday season this weekend on November 16 and 17! Bill and Wendy are joined by Walt Chadick, Magnificent Mile Lights Festival chair and Executive Director of Chicago Trolley and Double Decker, to talk about this spectacular holiday-themed event.

