Karen Conti | Full Show 11/11/18

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts off the show acknowledging those who served on Veterans Day. Then, Karen discusses the 1200+ IL lawyers that were sworn in this week including new additions Samantha Zullo and Cayson Coyle. Finally, Smart Dating Academy founder, Bela Gandhi joins Karen on the show to share and celebrate Singles Day!

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.