Jennifer Rudolph Walsh talks Together Live Event!

Frank and Kathy are joined on the air with Jennifer Rudolph Walsh. Jennifer serves as the head of WME’s Worldwide Literary, Lectures, and Conference Divisions and steers the industry’s most prominent book business with the largest presence of any agency on the New York Times Best Seller List. Jennifer also spearheaded the launch of WME’s conference division, creating national conferences for Oprah Winfrey with The Life You Want tour, Arianna Huffington’s Thrive conference, Cosmo Magazine with the Fun Fearless Life Conference, and the Together Live Tour. Jennifer goes into detail about the Together Live Event and discusses the sense of togetherness and all of the positive energy that radiates off of you after this experience. To learn more about Jennifer and follow what her next project will be click here.