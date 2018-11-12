× Frank Fontana and Kathy Hart Show | Full Show 11/11/18

This weekend Frank and Kathy were joined on the air with Jennifer Rudolph Walsh. Walsh serves as the head of WME’s Worldwide Literary, Lectures, and Conference Divisions and steers the industry’s most prominent book business with the largest presence of any agency on the New York Times Best Seller List. Walsh talked to us about the Together Live Event that is coming up. Frank and Kathy are then joined in studio with Betsy Ziegler who is the first female CEO of 1871. Next Frank and Kathy are joined in studio with Bela Gandhi to talk all things love. Frank and Kathy also brought in Chad, Frank’s go-to landscaping guy, to try to help him find some love. To end out the show Frank and Kathy take a moment and thank all the veterans that risk their lives to serve and protect.

