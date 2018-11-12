× Frank Fontana and Kathy Hart | Full Show 11/4/18: Botox Party!

Last week Frank and Kathy were joined on the air with Rusted Roots’ front man, Michael Glabicki to talk about his new project with lead guitarist Dirk Miller. Michael also talks to us about his new band called Up Rooted and their new record coming out in the near future. If you want to see what’s next for Michael head on over to michaelglabicki.com. Next Frank and Kathy talked in depth about an episode on Jada Smith’s show called Red Table Talk that strikes a chord with all single, divorced and married couples. To check out the episode Kathy and Frank were talking about click here. To top off the show with a party, but not just any party….A BOTOX PARTY! Frank and Kathy are joined in-studio with Dr. Stefen Szczerba to talk to us about botox and the price of vanity. Dr. Szczerba also performed some botox treatments live on the air on WGN’s very own Mary VanDeVelde, Wendy Snyder and Judy Pielach.

