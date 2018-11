× “Elton Jim” goes to the doctor for his annual physical — and between all the poking and prodding, some laughs are diagnosed!

In this 130th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano discusses his recent visit to the doctor for his annual physical, and between all the pokes and prods, he manages to crack up the doctor and his nurse! Discover why Jim now rarely sweats and asks his doctor for acting tips!