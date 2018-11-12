× Dean Richards in for John Williams 11.12.18: Stan Lee dies, California wildfires, Veterans Day, Hugh Jackman

Dean Richards fills in for John Williams and reminisces with Chicago Loop Graham Crackers Comics Manager Josh Kelly. They talk about some of the most popular movies adapted from the Marvel comic books of Stan Lee. The co-creator of the comic book strips passed away at 95 today. Then, Dean checks in with our agri-business reporter, Steve Alexander, staying in Redondo Beach, as the wildfires in Malibu take the homes of several celebrities. Veterans and loved ones of veterans call in to tell their stories and relation to war and the military. And, Dean plays back an A-List interview with Hugh Jackman, playing Former Senator Gary Hart in “The Front Runner.”