IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HASBRO, INC. -Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee strikes a pose with Iron Man and Spider-Man at HASCON, the first-ever FANmily™ event from Hasbro, Inc. at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in Providence, R.I. (Scott Eisen/AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.)
Chicago Loop Graham Crackers Comics Manager Josh Kelly remembers Stan Lee
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HASBRO, INC. -Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee strikes a pose with Iron Man and Spider-Man at HASCON, the first-ever FANmily™ event from Hasbro, Inc. at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in Providence, R.I. (Scott Eisen/AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.)
Chicago Loop Graham Crackers Comics Manager Josh Kelly joins Dean Richards moments after news of the death of Marvel creator Stan Lee. Josh talks about what Stan Lee meant to him, and about the most popular Marvel comic book stories.