Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.12.18: All sorts of magic

Today’s guests include CEO of Covenant House Illinois Cheryl Hamilton-Hill, Walt Chadick from Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, and Chicago Tribune’s Mary Schmich. It’s Monday, and Bill and Wendy have got a lot to discuss. They talk about their weekend, Sleep Out Chicago, Dan Crenshaw and Pete Davidson’s sincere plea for unity, Douglas Rain, the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, the good old days, and more.

