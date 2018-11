× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.12.18: Wisecracks

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Mary Schmich’s Chicago Tribune article that talked about her childhood and growing up in America. They also talk about the wildfires that continue to wreak havoc across California and the death of comic book legend, Stan Lee.

