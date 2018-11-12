× B2B – Ep. 60 Bubbles for the Holidays (and any time)

When you think celebration, think Champagne! But it works well on any Tuesday night as well. The Barrel to Bottle team tastes through six sparklers from around the world, including Aubry Le Nombre d’Or, Louis Bouillot Cremant de Bourgogne, Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs, Segura Viudas Heredad Brut Reserva, and a pairing of Fossetta Prosecco and Bollinger Special Cuvee. Plus, stick around for the Q&A segment, when the team offers their favorite Friendsgiving wines.

