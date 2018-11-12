CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 11: Kicker Cody Parkey #1 of the Chicago Bears misses the field goal during the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
A look at the weirdest and most memorable sports moments
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 11: Kicker Cody Parkey #1 of the Chicago Bears misses the field goal during the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Inspired by Bears kicker Cody Parkey hitting the uprights four times on Sunday against the Lions, Nick Digilio, Vic Vaughn, Dan Long and our listeners look back on some of the weirdest, coolest, or most memorable sports moments.