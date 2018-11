× WGN Radio Theatre #334: Sad Sack, Fibber McGee and Molly, and Escape

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 10, 2018. First, is a never before aired episode of: “Sad Sack” from 6/13/46. Then Carl and Lisa have some fun with “Fibber McGee and Molly” from 1/8/46. Finally to wrap things up a classic episode of “Escape” from 10/11/53. Also Carl and Lisa play their new game “Real or Ridiculous” with you, the listener.