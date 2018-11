× This is History: History of Veteran’s Day, 1st Chicago Blackhawks Game in 1926, The Beatles White Album, Clinton Impeachment Hearings

Dave Plier and Roger Badesch talk history including Lincoln delivers the Gettysburg address, 1st issue of Time Magazine in 1928, ‘Meet the Press’ debuts, Chuck Connors, future star of ’The Rifleman’ plays for the Cubs in 1951, JFK was assassinated, the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal begins Clinton’s Impeachment hearings.