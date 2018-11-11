× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 11/11/18

On this Special Post-Election Edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by BGA chief of investigations Bob Secter and host of Iowa Press David Yepsen for a Post-Election round table discussion. Bob, David, and Rick go across all of the ballot results that led to the Democrats winning control of the House; examine the impact that women and young voters had; take a look ahead to what’s to come for the political parties themselves, as well as the upcoming local and national elections; and much more.