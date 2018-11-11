CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 11: Nevin Lawson #24 of the Detroit Lions attempts to tackle Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/11/18): Full Bears vs. Lions Postgame Reaction
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 34-22 win over the Detroit Lions, snapping a 10-game losing streak in division games. Join the guys as they analyze a strong outing from Mitchell Trubisky and the offense, and look ahead to a crucial match up with the Vikings next week. The Bears improve to 6-3 and sit atop the NFC North.