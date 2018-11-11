× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/11/18): Full Bears vs. Lions Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 34-22 win over the Detroit Lions, snapping a 10-game losing streak in division games. Join the guys as they analyze a strong outing from Mitchell Trubisky and the offense, and look ahead to a crucial match up with the Vikings next week. The Bears improve to 6-3 and sit atop the NFC North.