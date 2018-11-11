× The Athletic’s James Fegan on takeaways from the GM meetings, ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

James Fegan, White Sox beat reporter at The Athletic, joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to share some of his takeaways on the club after last week’s GM meetings in Carlsbad, California. They discuss the team’s disclosure of an extension for Ricky Renteria and the front office’s commitment to the skipper, the competitive market for Bryce Harper and how the Sox could line up with his criteria for a monster contract, some other possibilities for Rick Hahn and the club’s flexible 2019 payroll, and more.