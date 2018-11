× Northside Archery shows Dean Richards his best shots at Treetime Christmas Creations

An apple a day? Dean Richards was persistent on getting the Northside Archery Club on site at Treetime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington this year! Tune in to find out how well Dean’s archery skills were as he shot an apple of Dave Schwan’s head! The Northside Archery thinks that everyone has an opportunity to shoot. Visit their website for more information on how to participate.