Live blog: Bears vs. Lions

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the Detroit Lions.
Trubisky scores on a draw play. Total beat down at Soldier Field.
Lions flagged for a late hit. If the Bears score here, it might be good idea to put some backups in just so nobody gets hurt.
Bears just had Bryce Callahan and Eddie Jackson in for an offensive snap. Detroit called a timeout before we could see what they were going to run.
Bryce Callahan with an interception!
#BearsSpecialTeams
Parker misses another PAT…
Anthony Miller breaks a tackle on his way to the endzone. This is turning into a rout early.
Things are getting chippy on the field. Refs have had to breakup a couple of post-whistle, um, “get togethers”.
Nothing special on the menu today. Just having some pringles:
First quarter ends with the Bears leading 13-0.
And another one on 3rd and 15. Trubisky to Robinson for a 36 yard TD!
GREAT pass from Trubisky to Allen Robinson for 28 yards.
After the timeout, the Lions choose to punt instead of kicking a long field goal.
Fox flashed a stat during the drive that said Detroit’s running back, Kerryon Johnson, is the first 100-yard rusher since 2013. I don’t even know how that’s possible.
Roquan Smith gets him this time.
Sack tally: 2
Lions convert on 4 and 2.
Stafford was sacked 10 times against Minnesota last week. Vic Fangio’s crew will try to top that today.
Bryce Callahan with the sack!
Mack with a TFL, but Leonard Floyd was offsides on the play.
Kenny Golladay catches Matt Stafford’s first pass attempt. Golladay played his college ball at NIU. He’s the new number target for Stafford after traded Golden Tate to Philadelphia.
Trubisky on the scoring drive: 5-5 for 61 yards.
Cody Parker (yes, that’s misspelled intentionally) misses the extra point.
#BearsSpecialTeams
Cohen scores to give the Bears an early lead.
Allen Robinson’s first touch is a catch and run that goes for 35 yards.
Just a few plays in and Cohen almost has as many fantasy points as he did last week.
Tolliver was back to return. Not sure I’ve seen him do that yet this season.
Bears will receive the opening kickoff.
But Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson are back!
No Kevin White again.
#Bears inactives:
Kevin White
Marcus Cooper
Kylie Fitts
Rashaad Coward
Javon Wims
Dion Sims
Nick Williams
This is the first divisional game for the Bears since Week 1 at Green Bay. They lead the NFC North and have three games against division rivals in 12 days. Needless to say, this stretch will make or break the season.
Referees miss a clear fumble. Matt Nagy didn’t throw the challenge flag in time.