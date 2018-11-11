Live blog: Bears vs. Lions

Posted 11:40 AM, November 11, 2018, by and , Updated at 11:41AM, November 11, 2018

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the Detroit Lions.

Joe Romano November 11, 20181:09 PM

Referees miss a clear fumble. Matt Nagy didn’t throw the challenge flag in time. 

Joe Romano November 11, 20181:03 PM

Trubisky scores on a draw play. Total beat down at Soldier Field. 

Joe Romano November 11, 20181:00 PM

Lions flagged for a late hit. If the Bears score here, it might be good idea to put some backups in just so nobody gets hurt.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:57 PM

Bears just had Bryce Callahan and Eddie Jackson in for an offensive snap. Detroit called a timeout before we could see what they were going to run.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:53 PM

Bryce Callahan with an interception!

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:48 PM

#BearsSpecialTeams

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:48 PM

Parker misses another PAT…

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:48 PM

Anthony Miller breaks a tackle on his way to the endzone. This is turning into a rout early. 

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:46 PM

Things are getting chippy on the field. Refs have had to breakup a couple of post-whistle, um, “get togethers”.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:42 PM

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:41 PM

Nothing special on the menu today. Just having some pringles:

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:38 PM

First quarter ends with the Bears leading 13-0.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:33 PM

And another one on 3rd and 15. Trubisky to Robinson for a 36 yard TD!

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:27 PM

GREAT pass from Trubisky to Allen Robinson for 28 yards.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:23 PM

After the timeout, the Lions choose to punt instead of kicking a long field goal. 

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:23 PM

Fox flashed a stat during the drive that said Detroit’s running back, Kerryon Johnson, is the first 100-yard rusher since 2013. I don’t even know how that’s possible. 

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:20 PM

Roquan Smith gets him this time.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:20 PM

Sack tally: 2

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:17 PM

Lions convert on 4 and 2.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:15 PM

Stafford was sacked 10 times against Minnesota last week. Vic Fangio’s crew will try to top that today.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:15 PM

Bryce Callahan with the sack!

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:14 PM

Mack with a TFL, but Leonard Floyd was offsides on the play.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:14 PM

Kenny Golladay catches Matt Stafford’s first pass attempt. Golladay played his college ball at NIU. He’s the new number target for Stafford after traded Golden Tate to Philadelphia.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:12 PM

Trubisky on the scoring drive: 5-5 for 61 yards.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:09 PM

Cody Parker (yes, that’s misspelled intentionally) misses the extra point.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:09 PM

#BearsSpecialTeams

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:08 PM

Cohen scores to give the Bears an early lead. 

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:08 PM

Allen Robinson’s first touch is a catch and run that goes for 35 yards.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:06 PM

Just a few plays in and Cohen almost has as many fantasy points as he did last week. 

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:03 PM

Tolliver was back to return. Not sure I’ve seen him do that yet this season.

Joe Romano November 11, 201812:02 PM

Bears will receive the opening kickoff.

Joe Romano November 11, 201811:51 AM

But Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson are back!

Joe Romano November 11, 201811:51 AM

No Kevin White again.

Joe Romano November 11, 201811:50 AM

Joe Romano November 11, 201811:50 AM

Some pregame reading as we get ready for kickoff: https://wgnradio.com/2018/11/05/hoges-10-bears-things-bears-getting-healthier-more-attractive-as-primetime-spotlight-shines/

Joe Romano November 11, 201811:49 AM

This is the first divisional game for the Bears since Week 1 at Green Bay. They lead the NFC North and have three games against division rivals in 12 days. Needless to say, this stretch will make or break the season. 

Related stories