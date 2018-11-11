× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 190: Bears-Lions Postgame Show

The Bears won in convincing fashion Sunday afternoon against the Lions, though the final score of 34-22 made it seem closer than it actually was. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the game live from Soldier Field. They talk about Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson returning from their respective injuries and the impact both of them had. They talk about how well Mitchell Trubisky played. The guys also listen and react to postgame audio from Trubisky, head coach Matt Nagy, and kicker Cody Parkey, who missed two field goal attempts and a pair of extra points as well.

