Dean Richards Sunday Morning: Live from Treetime in South Barrington

It’s a Christmas spectacular! Join Dean Richards live from South Barrington at Treetime for a full 4 hours of holiday cheer as we honor heroes on Veterans Day from the Veterans of Lake Barrington, a volunteer group to raise awareness for veterans in the community. Tune in to the Canterbury Carollers sing The Star Bangled Banner and other holiday tunes. Jim and Laurie Kane, owners of Treetime join the show to talk about trends and styles. Tune in to hear Dean, Dave Schwan, Andy Masur and Elton Jim Turano for all the laughter and fun. Later on, the cast of Holiday Inn joins the show along with a kid critic Graham Ambrose to talk about movies. Listeners also get to hear a test of Dean’s archery skills with the Northside Archery Club live on the show. and a special rendition of The 12 Days of Christmas with the crew and audience members.