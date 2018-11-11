× Cassian Andor Series Revealed / Queen Meets Star Wars

Breaking News! Cassian Andor will be the featured character in an upcoming live-action Star Wars streaming series starring Diego Luna. Bob Iger made the big announcement this week and the RFR microphones were there. Hear highlights from the conference call along with new info about the Disney+ Steaming App and THE MANDALORIAN. The Queen biography flick BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is number one at the box office and everyone is listening to their old Queen albums again. We look back at the band’s connection to STAR WARS via lyrics from their songs and theatrics from their stage show. Was Freddie Mercury a fan of “The Wars”? Listen to find out! Plus, an actress from THE FORCE AWAKENS debuts on THE WALKING DEAD, we debate about the origin of Vader’s Castle in the latest Marvel Comics, and we listen to a killer jam band tribute to the Galaxy Far, Far, Away, courtesy of The String Cheese Incident.