Brian Noonan Show 11/11/18: Voting antics and California wildfires

Brian talks about a parking garage power outage, Election Day antics, and California wildfires.

To kick off the show, Brian talks about a power outage that occurred just as he was arriving in the parking garage on his way to the station. He and the crew have some fun talking about the possibility of the elevator in the building going out, and what might have happened if he couldn’t make it upstairs to do the show live.

Then, Brian wishes everyone a Happy Veteran’s Day before talking about some suspicious activity he witnessed on Election Day last Tuesday. He chronicles his experience at a polling station where one of the paper ballot tabulator wasn’t working properly, how he alerted a city clerk on Twitter, and the response he got that made him feel better about the votes he’d cast. Listeners also chime in with some info on polling stations and election judge policies.

To wrap up the show, Brian talks about the wildfires in California and why wildfires were one of the reasons he moved away from California many years ago.