× Brian Noonan and Cody Gough 11/11/18: Thanksgiving dinner planning with Goddess and Grocer (web-exclusive podcast)

Brian and Cody welcome Chef Jill Dedinsky from Goddess and Grocer to talk Thanksgiving dinner planning, including some incredible catering options to keep your holiday as simple as possible.

Jill talks about the history of Goddess and Grocer and how she got into the catering business, then discusses mistakes people make when preparing Thanksgiving dinner. She also gives tips for getting everything done/ready at the same time. Plus: learn about Thanksgiving catering options from Goddess and Grocer!