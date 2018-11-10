Live high school football scoreboard

OTL #630: Jack Zimmerman’s storytelling, First run for political office, The Secret History of The Service

Posted 3:29 PM, November 10, 2018

Local raconteur Jack Zimmerman joins Mike Stephen on Outside the Loop in the WGN Allstate Skyline Studio.

Mike Stephen welcomes local raconteur Jack Zimmerman into the studio to preview a great local storytelling event, checks in with 33rd Ward aldermanic candidate Katie Sieracki on how her campaign is shaping up, and discovers the Secret History of Chicago 80s pop-rockers The Service with local music historian Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave).  The local music this week is brought to you by Dramaglider.

