OTL #630: Jack Zimmerman's storytelling, First run for political office, The Secret History of The Service

Mike Stephen welcomes local raconteur Jack Zimmerman into the studio to preview a great local storytelling event, checks in with 33rd Ward aldermanic candidate Katie Sieracki on how her campaign is shaping up, and discovers the Secret History of Chicago 80s pop-rockers The Service with local music historian Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave). The local music this week is brought to you by Dramaglider.

