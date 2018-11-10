× Matt Bubala Full Show 11-10-2018

Matt Bubala has lots to discuss on this week’s show! At 1:30, Matt talks to the Windy City Nanny, Florence Ann Romano. Roger, Jess and listeners also get an update on whether or not Matt found his missing keys. World traveller Wally calls in from China and shares some cool details about his latest trip. Later on, Matt talks about his thoughts on finally seeing A Star Is Born. He talks about reviews and admits he has a man-crush on Bradley Cooper. Throughout the show, we wrap up last week’s election results, learn more about coffee and hear listener reactions to the Chicago Blackhawks letting Coach Quenneville go.