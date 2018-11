× FanHome is bringing e-sports to the real world

FanHome founder Lucas Pasch joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about the rising world of eSports. FanHome brings people together to watch live eSports just like live sports: in bars with beer! Millions of fans tune in to watch Overwatch, Dota 2, and CS:GO championships. If you’re one of them, and you live in Chicago, you might want to check them out.

This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.

